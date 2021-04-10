Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,221,323 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,221,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,077,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.94% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $80.53 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $80.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

