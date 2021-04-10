Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,421 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

