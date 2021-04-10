Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $58.97 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

