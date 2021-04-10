Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 994 Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,064,000.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $54.99 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

