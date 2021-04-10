Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

