Private Trust Co. NA Has $837,000 Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $148.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

