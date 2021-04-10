Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $223.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.