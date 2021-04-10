Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Cap Reaches $470,898.22

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $470,898.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00053622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00021352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00082615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00607259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

