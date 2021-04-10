Reviewing Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Erste Group Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 6 2 0 2.25 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank 10.26% 4.23% 0.34% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank $10.87 billion 1.38 $1.65 billion $1.81 9.63 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.09 $6.47 billion $2.68 24.78

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Erste Group Bank. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. The company provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. It also offers account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, factoring, and structured trade finance; letters of credit, documentary collections, guarantees, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; and corporate finance advisory and research services. In addition, the company offers trading and market services; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management services; custody, depository, cash management, and trade and export finance services; loan syndication; and asset/liability management services. Further, the company provides discretionary portfolio management services and investment funds. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,373 branches. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 940 branches and 2,700 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

