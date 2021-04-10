NULS Hits One Day Volume of $125.10 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. NULS has a market cap of $148.04 million and approximately $125.10 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00298514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00755283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,408.23 or 0.99723196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.34 or 0.00721977 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

