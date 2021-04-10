Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,669,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

