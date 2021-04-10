Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 301 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

