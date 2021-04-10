Analysts Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

RUBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

