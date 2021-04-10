Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,659 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

