Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 30,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $2,786,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Corning by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

