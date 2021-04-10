UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,491 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $65,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO stock opened at $518.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $287.15 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.