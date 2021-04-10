UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 751,266 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 523.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.12% of Shift4 Payments worth $67,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

