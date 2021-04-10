Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $70,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $185.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.08. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

