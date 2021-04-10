Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.53 Million in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 491,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after buying an additional 2,368,522 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 2,247,852 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,065,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

