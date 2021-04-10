Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,793 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 89,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Citrix Systems worth $21,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

CTXS opened at $142.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.12. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $592,439.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,183.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

