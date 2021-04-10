Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $816,000 Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CORE opened at $41.43 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

CORE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

