Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,030 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 10,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $781,891.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,989.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

