Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $842,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $141.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

