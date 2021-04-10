Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $764,000 Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $95.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 193.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

