iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

