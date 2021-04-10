Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.18

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and traded as high as $18.05. Astronics shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 214 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $566.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Astronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

