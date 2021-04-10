IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

IQV opened at $207.66 on Friday. IQVIA has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $207.79. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

