Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $551.60

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 551.60 ($7.21) and traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.72). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.87), with a volume of 18,001 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 538.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

Get Porvair alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.