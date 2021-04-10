DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DBV Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DBV Technologies.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $630.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.91. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.