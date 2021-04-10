Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

