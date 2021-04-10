Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,037.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $367,891.71 and approximately $2,037.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00009239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.96 or 0.00299818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00758549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,259.46 or 0.99289879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.46 or 0.00720808 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

