J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $173.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,185,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 240,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,901,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

