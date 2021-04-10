Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROYMF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ROYMF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

