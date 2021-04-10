TheStreet Downgrades TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRUE. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.01 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. Analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,798 shares of company stock valued at $102,670. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.