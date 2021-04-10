Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.89% of Century Communities worth $115,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $65.65 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

