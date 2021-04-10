Truist Financial Corp Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.57.

CP stock opened at $375.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.61 and a 200-day moving average of $342.28. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

