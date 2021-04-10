Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.97% of EnerSys worth $105,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $17,506,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $93.94 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.