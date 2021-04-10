Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.37% of CONMED worth $107,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,689,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $6,166,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $6,053,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 232,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD opened at $134.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,352.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.86. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $136.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.