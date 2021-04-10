Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $109,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock worth $1,787,428. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

