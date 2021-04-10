Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,316 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,993 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,810 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

