Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of HE opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

