Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEO opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,605.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

