Virtu Financial LLC Takes $240,000 Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $3.52 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

