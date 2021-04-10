Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,863 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.65. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

