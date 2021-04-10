Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,422 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,455 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BSBR stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

