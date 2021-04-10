First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in First Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Financial by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of THFF opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $604.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

