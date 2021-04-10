Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vericel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vericel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCEL. Truist lifted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

VCEL opened at $57.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,777,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

