Zilla (ZLA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,512.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Zilla has a market cap of $540,751.78 and approximately $1,512.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00053602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00082592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.94 or 0.00606263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00038434 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.