Katalyo Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.85 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $9.85 million and $475,711.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.96 or 0.00299818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00758549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,259.46 or 0.99289879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.46 or 0.00720808 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

