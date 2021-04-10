Peerplays (PPY) Price Tops $0.91

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001497 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $38,286.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.96 or 0.00299818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00758549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,259.46 or 0.99289879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.46 or 0.00720808 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PPYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.